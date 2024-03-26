New Orleans Inspired Restaurant to Open in Snider Plaza

Jack & Harry’s, a New Orleans-inspired restaurant and bar, will open at 6844 Snider Plaza on Friday, March 29.

Jack & Harry’s pairs Southern charm with French-infused recipes, coastal favorites and a wine and cocktail program. Its unique-to-Dallas menu features spins on the classic steakhouse filet dinner, including a French onion filet, a 28-day dry-aged Delmonico, and a Napoleon filet mignon, quintessential favorites such as Rue Street Gumbo, chicken Française, and Oysters St. Claude, as well as coastal options.

The drink menu includes cocktails such as the Smoked Olive Martini, New Orleans Gin Fizz, Hemingway Daiquiri, Sazerac, and French Martini. Wine is available by the glass with an emphasis on French wine.

Jack & Harry’s will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Happy Hour is offered from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the bar. Extended hours and lunch and brunch will be added at a later date.

For more information on Jack & Harry’s and Vandelay Hospitality Group, visit vandelayhospitality.com.