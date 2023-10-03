Comings and Goings

Tuesday, October 3, 2023

NOW OPEN

Barrel and Bones 

Summertree Shopping Center

 Find the barbecue chain’s third Dallas-Fort Worth-area location near Inwood Road and Forest Lane. The menu includes smoked brisket, sausages, and other items like pork belly banh mi, buffalo deviled eggs, and smoked prime brisket burgers. Brunch includes pork pibil hash, a brisket Monte Cristo, chicken and waffles, and migas tacos.

Heyday

Preston Oaks Shopping Center

The facial and skincare shop opened its third Dallas-Fort Worth location on Sept. 20.

Mango 

Galleria Dallas

Find the European fashion brand on level one near Grand Lux Cafe. 

NorthPark Center

Multiple stores

• Gucci moved from a smaller NorthPark Center location into a 12,000-square-foot level one space between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s. The Italian luxury fashion house has two entrances and a selection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, handbags, luggage, small leather goods, jewelry, watches, and eyewear.

• Find the German-founded fashion house Jil Sander on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.

Kathy Tran
Kathy Tran

Lyla

3309 McKinney Ave.

The Italian-inspired eatery boasts a 3,000-square-foot main dining room, an expansive patio, a lounge, and a private dining room. The menu features coastal Italian fare like lobster linguine, woodfired fish, chicken, and steak entrees.

Yujo

Preston Valley Shopping Center

The omakase sushi restaurant opened in Preston Hollow.

MOVING

Bad Chicken

5014 Ross Ave.

The fast-casual chicken concept that Bobby Shuey and chef Tim Woehr temporarily opened in Preston Center in late 2022 is moving to Ross Avenue this winter.  The new location will feature a patio, digital game boards in their dining room, a revamped menu, and a drive-thru.

