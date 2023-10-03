Tuesday, October 3, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

photo courtesy: Jason Janik for The Dallas Foundation
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Dallas Foundation Awards $15,000 to Local Nonprofits

Amelia Taylor 0 Comments ,

The Dallas Foundation celebrated North Texas Giving Day by awarding $15,000 grants to nonprofits in the Water Cooler at Pegasus Park — $10,000 for the organization’s use and $5,000 to award to another organization not in the Water Cooler.

The Water Cooler at Pegasus Park is a more than 175,000-square-foot space home to 35 social impact organizations, sponsored by Lyda Hill Philanthropies and managed by The Dallas Foundation.

North Texas Giving Day is a day in which countless nonprofits compete and fundraise for donor dollars. Our hope was to show that through partnership and camaraderie, Water Cooler tenants can not only make an impact for themselves but they can pass along that spirit of collaboration beyond the walls of Pegasus Park. We are thrilled with the response and look forward to seeing the ripple effect that this has made!” said the Dallas Foundation’s interim President and CEO Julie Diaz.

For more information, visit the Dallas Foundation’s website.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Park Cities People Classifieds 3/23/12

People Newspapers Advertising 0

Georgia and Marc Lyons to Receive Catholic Foundation Award

Staff Report 0

Classifieds Nov. 13, 2013

People Newspapers Advertising 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.