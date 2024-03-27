Fire at Vacant Northwest Dallas Church Destroys Building

No injuries have been reported from a structure fire at vacant Iglesia Adventista Church near Love Field around 1:18 p.m. March 26 and the cause remains undetermined.

“The damage was such that Command ordered the demolition of the main sanctuary due to the imminent collapse of the unsupported walls that were left standing after the fire was extinguished,” Dallas Fire-Rescue public information officer Jason Evans said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighters arrived at the two-story vacant church, faced with heavy smoke coming from the building.

“While initial attempts at an interior attack were made, the situation quickly escalated and fire began to come through the roof,” Evans said. “At this point, a second alarm was requested and all companies were ordered out of the building where a personnel accountability report was conducted.”

A third alarm for manpower was transmitted, and approximately 60-70 firefighters worked to surround and drown the fire with hand lines, master streams, and two aerial ladders, Evans said.

“They worked for approximately three hours before the first was extinguished, and an ‘out taps’ declared at 4:33 p.m.,” Evans said.

Investigators say the fire began in the main sanctuary and spread throughout. Once it made its way through the roof, the flames spread to a separate building behind it, also part of the church.

“Statements from witnesses and a church representative, indicated that the building had been vacant for ‘many years,’ and homeless people were often seen in and around the location; however, no one was seen in or around the church at the time of the fire,” Evans said.

