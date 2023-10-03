Dallas to Install 4 New Pickleball Courts at Churchill

The Dallas Parks Department is planning to build four new pickleball courts at Churchill Park.

Churchill Park is currently the site of the city’s first four pickleball courts. To address the demand of the expanding pickleball community, the city will double the park’s pickleball footprint.

The new courts will be built on the north end of the existing parking lot, adjacent to the four existing courts. The project will be conducted in-house by city staff, meaning external fundraising or reallocation of other existing funds will not be required.

Parks maintenance staff will also be resurfacing the existing pickleball courts and tennis courts in October.

Additional information will be circulated once the project timeline is finalized.

Those interested in getting involved with a new Friends of Churchill Pickleball group to assist with fundraising and advocacy efforts at the park are encouraged to email Anahi Delgado at [email protected].