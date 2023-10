Friends of Klyde Warren Park recently hosted their annual membership party with more than 400 attendees, including from the Park Cities and Preston Hollow.

The Sept. 14 event at the Empire Room featured music from the Central Standard Band, food from Mi Cocina, and more.

Friends of Klyde Warren Park support the park at 1909 Woodall Rodgers Freeway. For more information about Friends of Klyde Warren Park, visit their website.