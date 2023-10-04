Lady Scots Run Second in District Tuneup

In their final tuneup prior to postseason competition, the Highland Park girls were the runner-up in the team standings at the Jesuit Classic cross country meet on Saturday.

Maddie Heckler and Kayla Dickerson each finished inside the top 20 individually for the Lady Scots on the 5-kilometer course at Prestonwood Polo Club in Oak Point.

Ursuline was fourth as a team, led by sophomore Presley Andras in third place. Mia Oliver from W.T. White was another standout in the top 20.

In the boys race, HP placed ninth as a team, paced by William Jaudes in 37th position. Henry Beckman ran third for Jesuit Dallas, the host school, although the Rangers came in 16th as a team. Greenhill’s Chris Williams finished strongly in 12th spot.

HP and Jesuit will next compete at the District 7-6A meet on Oct. 12 at Myers Park in McKinney, where the top finishers will qualify for the regional meet later this month in Lubbock.