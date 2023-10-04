Wednesday, October 4, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Highland Park will next race at the District 7-6A meet on Oct. 12 in McKinney. (PHOTO: Courtesy)
Park Cities Sports 

Lady Scots Run Second in District Tuneup

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

In their final tuneup prior to postseason competition, the Highland Park girls were the runner-up in the team standings at the Jesuit Classic cross country meet on Saturday.

Maddie Heckler and Kayla Dickerson each finished inside the top 20 individually for the Lady Scots on the 5-kilometer course at Prestonwood Polo Club in Oak Point.

Ursuline was fourth as a team, led by sophomore Presley Andras in third place. Mia Oliver from W.T. White was another standout in the top 20.

In the boys race, HP placed ninth as a team, paced by William Jaudes in 37th position. Henry Beckman ran third for Jesuit Dallas, the host school, although the Rangers came in 16th as a team.  Greenhill’s Chris Williams finished strongly in 12th spot.

HP and Jesuit will next compete at the District 7-6A meet on Oct. 12 at Myers Park in McKinney, where the top finishers will qualify for the regional meet later this month in Lubbock.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.