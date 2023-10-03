Out & About: Farrah Fawcett Foundation Tex-Mex Fiesta

The Farrah Fawcett Foundation’s annual Tex-Mex Fiesta returned to the backyard of The Rustic this year.

The Sept. 28 event supported Stand Up to Cancer and the American Cancer Society’s Dallas Cattle Baron’s Ball to fund Hope Lodge.

After her anal cancer diagnosis, Farrah Fawcett started the Farrah Fawcett Foundation in 2007 to raise money for HPV-related cancer research, patient assistance, and prevention programs. Traditionally held in Los Angeles, the fiesta moved to Fawcett’s native Texas for the first time last year.

Alana Stewart, CEO of the Farrah Fawcett Foundation, and Jaclyn Smith, Fawcett’s former Charlie’s Angels co-star, and Dallas star Linda Gray co-chaired the event with George Hamilton returning as emcee.

“Farrah went through such a horrendous battle with cancer, but she wanted to make a difference, and I feel like we’re trying to carry on her wishes and her legacy by making a difference,” Stewart said.

“People cheered us on (last year), and that’s why we’re back,” Smith added.

Stand Up to Cancer co-founder and award-winning journalist Katie Couric and Patrick Foley, Fawcett’s long-time friend, make-up artist, and Neiman Marcus’ resident makeup artist, received the Angel Award during an awards presentation.

“It’s so gratifying to see so many people come out and support our work, not only Stand Up to Cancer, but the work of the Farrah Fawcett Foundation,” Couric said. “I think it’s wonderful that they are bringing attention to this particular cancer and raising awareness, destigmatizing it…I’m just really proud that Alana has kept Farrah’s spirit alive.”

In keeping with the theme, attendees enjoyed a Tex-Mex dinner and performances by country artist Brett Eldredge and DJ 13lackbeard.