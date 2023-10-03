Salesmanship Club of Dallas Elects New Board

Scott Wood of University Park has been elected president of the Salesmanship Club of Dallas after 14 years of membership.

Wood will lead the Dallas-based nonprofit into its 104th year of service.

“It is an incredible honor to have been elected to serve as the club’s 104th president,” Wood said. “I am truly humbled, grateful, and excited about the opportunity to serve.”

The Salesmanship Club of Dallas is dedicated to strengthening the lives of children and families through Momentous Institute, which provides mental health services, education, and professional training. The organization also hosts THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which donates its proceeds to Momentous Institute.

“Throughout the year, this collective group of individuals works passionately to raise money through THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson golf tournament to support thousands of children and their families through Momentous Institute,” Wood said. “There is truly no other organization like ours, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Wood previously served as chairman of the Momentous Institute board.

Wood’s presidency will last one year alongside the following elected board members:

• First Vice President: Jay McAuley, True North Advisors

• Second Vice President: Marcus Knight, Knight Waste Services

• Secretary: Carlos Peña, Peña Search

• Treasurer: James Lozier

• Momentous Insitute Board Chair: Tony Dona, Thackeray Partners

• Salesmanship Club Charitable Golf of Dallas Board Chair: Tim Costello, Newstone Capital Partners, LLC

Additional members of the 2023-2024 Board of Directors include the following: Frankie Basso, Systemware Inc.; Jeff Eckert, JLL; Christian Meten; Price Wagner, Corient; Robert Engstrom, Darr Equipment Co.; Jason Kulas, Exeter Finance; Tim Marron, BCW Food Products Inc.; Guy Kerr, George W. Bush Presidential Center; Charley Spradley, Spradley Legal Search; and R. Robert Engstrom, Darr Equipment Co.