Postcard from Hell, Grand Cayman

Posh Palm Heights has Dallasites drinking the Caribbean Kool-Aid

A decade of friendship that began at Highland Park United Methodist Church inspired a celebratory trip to Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands earlier this summer.

And while we booked it because of the convenient travel times, we all vowed to quickly return because of the hip hotel, beautiful beaches, and kind Caymanians.

Getting There: After flying to Grand Cayman (GCM) nonstop via American Airlines (DFW), I am going to have a hard time going anywhere else. The airport is pristine and not overcrowded and the flight time getting there clocked in under three hours. Southwest loyalists can still get there, but there is a stop in Fort Lauderdale.

Where to Stay: If I could bottle up the beautiful, relaxing, and undeniable vibes at Palm Heights and take them with me to every boutique beach hotel going forward, I would. The food and beverage program is killer; the emphasis on wellness and relaxation is seemingly effortless; and best of all, the rates are reasonable. Simply put, this Seven Mile Beach bombshell is the envy of all who stumble upon it on their daily beach walks. Make sure to say hello to Sunshine at the beach bar. She serves up wicked fresh ginger juices in the morning and perfect piña coladas in the evening. Rooms start at $500/night.

Where to Eat: The best seat on Seven Mile Beach is a table at Tillie’s. And while it seems a little boring to try the burger. Do it, try the burger. It’s THAT good. Another unlikely luxury is the cucumbers with yogurt, pistachio gremolata, and lemon zest. For a laid-back lunch, take a taxi to Ms. Piper’s Kitchen for fun cocktails and local cuisine in a darling outdoor setting. For a fancy feast with creative cocktails, head to Bacaro on Governers Creek. Craving the comforts of home while on the island? Make sure to visit the newest location of Bird Bakery (inside Mykonos at The Grove) that’s serving up the same great goodies mere moments from the beautiful sand of Seven Mile Beach.

What to Do: If it’s your first time to the island, seeing the stingrays is a must. It is awe-inspiring and truly incredible to see these animals up close and personal. Book a private boat charter for friends through Robert Soto Watersports. Captain Jon Soto seems to be part merman and interacts with the stingrays with the utmost confidence and respect. Golfing enthusiasts should find their way on to the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman’s golf course. Don’t like any of these recommendations? Well, you can go to Hell. The “town” is free and open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be sure to mail a postcard from there.

