HP’s Steel Tobin Worked His Way Up the Receiver Depth Chart

Senior taking advantage of opportunity by making big plays in the slot

Steel Tobin stands just 5 feet, 7 inches, but the senior slot receiver is standing out this season for Highland Park.

That was the plan after Tobin was relegated to special teams as part of a senior-laden receiving corps last season. Rather than let any frustration show, he remained confident, kept faith in his coaches and teammates, and doubled down on his offseason commitment.

He worked with private receiving and speed coaches. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds at a prospect camp in Oklahoma and shined while playing the 7-on-7 circuit. Tobin also competes for the Scots in powerlifting and as a sprinter and jumper during track season.

So perhaps it’s not a surprise that he’s become a primary target in the HP passing game this fall while also returning kicks.

“I’ve just all-around tried to get better,” Tobin said. “Wherever they need me, I’m willing to go. I was just trying to do anything I could to be a starter and make an impact.”

Tobin caught his first touchdown pass in the season opener against Flower Mound Marcus. Through the first three games of the season, he averaged 20 yards per reception, and his receiving yardage doubled anyone else on the team.

“Steel is fast, quick, and has good hands to make the hard catches,” HP head coach Randy Allen said. “He is a big-play receiver in our offense. He is also a hard worker and great leader on our team.”

Tobin said that despite his size, football has always been a natural fit. Both sides of his family have extensive involvement in the sport, including his father, Gene, who played at Tarleton State.

Tobin has played with quarterback Warren Peck for several years, and their established chemistry has been critical to HP’s offensive efficiency.

“We’ve been friends forever. We go way back,” Tobin said. “He trusts me running routes, and whenever he throws me the ball, he knows I’m going to catch it.”

Known for his sure hands and ability to elude tacklers in space, Tobin is optimistic that the new crop of receivers will continue to flourish this season for the Scots.

“We’re going to be on target and be really good,” he said. “My teammates and my coaches believe in me to go make some plays. I’ve just been waiting for this moment to show everybody what I can do.”