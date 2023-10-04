Wednesday, October 4, 2023

File photo
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Sept. 25-Oct. 1

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: GOODBYE GARAGE

A reckless driver hit the gate and wall while trying to leave a garage around 2:32 a.m. in the 7700 block of Park Lane.

25 Monday

A trespasser was caught with an unknown substance and marijuana and resisted arrest around 2:07 a.m. in the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway.

A thief stole from a woman at a retail store at Preston Forest Village at an unlisted time.

Someone stole from a woman at Bluffs at Midway Hollow at an unlisted time.

26 Tuesday

Before 11:58 a.m., a burglar entered a man’s locked truck without damage and stole his firearm in a parking lot in the 6700 block of Hillcrest Plaza Drive.

A burglar entered a woman’s car parked in the 4500 block of Hallmark Drive before 8:20 p.m.

Someone stole from a man at an unlisted time at a restaurant at Preston Forest Shopping Center.

27 Wednesday

Found property was reported around 1:59 a.m. in the 4600 block of West Northwest Highway.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Someone stole from a woman at an unlisted time at NorthPark Center.

28 Thursday

PHOTO: Pixabay

Stolen before 3:54 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A man’s vehicle was reported stolen around 6:10 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Stolen around 6:18 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A thief stole from a man at Tom Thumb at the Market at Preston Forest at an unlisted time.

29 Friday

A theft was reported at an unlisted time in the 5800 block of Elderwood Drive.

A man’s vehicle was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot at an unlisted time.

30 Saturday 

A divorcee was on a woman’s property without consent around 5:30 p.m. in the 11100 block of Russwood Circle.

Stolen before 5:37 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

An out-of-town stolen vehicle was recovered in the NorthPark Center parking lot around 7:02 p.m.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at NorthPark Center around 8:03 p.m.

A drunk driver was caught around 9:02 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Northwest Highway.

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Preston Center.

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a woman at a retail store at Preston Forest Village.

A man’s vehicle was damaged in the NorthPark Center parking lot at an unlisted time.

PHOTO: Unsplash

1 Sunday

A trespasser climbed over a woman’s backyard fence before 7:33 a.m. in the 4300 block of Glenaire Drive.

A reckless driver hit a man’s car then fled the scene without leaving information at an unlisted time in the 6000 block of Royal Lane.

