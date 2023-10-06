City of Dallas Closures for Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Some Dallas city offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 9 in recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The full list of department and facility closures:

Dallas Public Libraries: All locations will be closed.

Sanitation: Administrative offices will be closed, but garbage collection will be serviced as scheduled. The landfill will also operate during normal business hours.

Parks and Recreation: The administrative offices, recreation centers, and maintenance facilities will be closed. Golf courses and tennis courts will be open.

Dallas Water Utilities: Administrative offices and customer service offices will be closed. Customers are urged to call 3-1-1 for emergency service requests.

Animal services: Open.

Municipal services: Open.