City of Dallas Closures for Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Some Dallas city offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 9 in recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The full list of department and facility closures:
Dallas Public Libraries: All locations will be closed.
Sanitation: Administrative offices will be closed, but garbage collection will be serviced as scheduled. The landfill will also operate during normal business hours.
Parks and Recreation: The administrative offices, recreation centers, and maintenance facilities will be closed. Golf courses and tennis courts will be open.
Dallas Water Utilities: Administrative offices and customer service offices will be closed. Customers are urged to call 3-1-1 for emergency service requests.
Animal services: Open.
Municipal services: Open.