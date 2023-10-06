Ebeke, Longhorns Keep Playoffs in Sight

W.T. White showcased its full range of explosiveness on both sides of scrimmage against overmatched Bryan Adams on Thursday.

The Longhorns scored six first-half touchdowns and rolled to a 49-12 victory at Loos Stadium to remain in contention for a playoff spot in District 5-5A Div. I.

WTW sits in fourth place in the nine-team district with just three games remaining. After a bye week, the Longhorns (4-3, 3-2) will travel to face struggling Carrollton R.L. Turner on Oct. 19.

After that, the regular season wraps up with games against Carrollton Newman Smith and Birdville, both of which are also in the mix for postseason berths.

Against the winless Cougars (0-6, 0-4), WTW accomplished what it needed thanks to a dominant first half. Ben Ebeke rushed for three touchdowns, and Andrew Paredez hit Bralon Beasley for a 58-yard scoring pass as part of the early outburst.

Meanwhile, the defense contributed three touchdowns on interception returns for the Longhorns. Jacori Luckey rushed for 137 yards and a score for Bryan Adams.

Other Week 7 scores:

Highland Park 28, Richardson Berkner 13

Parish Episcopal 58, Bishop Lynch 14

Houston Kinkaid 51, St. Mark’s 28

ESD 49, Prosper Walnut Grove 40

FW Trinity Valley 47, Greenhill 3

Dallas Christian 55, Covenant 0