Wednesday, October 11, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Park Cities Schools 

HPHS Theatre Produces ‘Chicago: Teen Edition’

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Highland Park High School’s Theater students are bringing Broadway-style “razzle dazzle” to the Palmer Auditorium for the run of Chicago – Teen Edition this week. 

The musical, based on the hit play set in 1920s Chicago by Maurine Dallas Watkins, runs Oct. 12-15, with showtimes at 7 p.m. Oct. 12-14 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 15. Tickets are $15.

The show is directed by Brittany Murphy, with senior McKinley Meece starring as Velma Kelly, senior Kate Denton as Roxie Hart, junior Morgan Martinez as Billy Flynn, senior Jessica Wu as Maton “Mama” Morton, and senior Laci Rosen as Hunyak. 

Before the show, Christine Cornish, a Highland Park alumna who can be seen in the Broadway revival of Chicago as Hunyak, worked with the students at her alma mater during rehearsals. 

For more information and to buy tickets, visit this website.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

You May Also Like

Park Cities People March 8, 2013

Elizabeth Ygartua 0

Former SMU Prof Alleges She Was Fired After Reporting Boss’ Misconduct, Nazi Obsession

Michelle Saunders 15

HPMS Assistant Principal Recognized by TASSP

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.