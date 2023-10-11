HPHS Theatre Produces ‘Chicago: Teen Edition’

Highland Park High School’s Theater students are bringing Broadway-style “razzle dazzle” to the Palmer Auditorium for the run of Chicago – Teen Edition this week.

The musical, based on the hit play set in 1920s Chicago by Maurine Dallas Watkins, runs Oct. 12-15, with showtimes at 7 p.m. Oct. 12-14 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 15. Tickets are $15.

The show is directed by Brittany Murphy, with senior McKinley Meece starring as Velma Kelly, senior Kate Denton as Roxie Hart, junior Morgan Martinez as Billy Flynn, senior Jessica Wu as Maton “Mama” Morton, and senior Laci Rosen as Hunyak.

Before the show, Christine Cornish, a Highland Park alumna who can be seen in the Broadway revival of Chicago as Hunyak, worked with the students at her alma mater during rehearsals.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit this website.