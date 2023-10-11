Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Rabbi David Stern of Temple Emanu-El speaks during the Oct. 10 service. Screengrabs
Thousands Gather At Temple Emanu-El Amid War in Israel

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments ,

More than 2,000 gathered in Temple Emanu-El’s Olan Sanctuary Oct. 10 for a gathering hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas in support of Israel as that country’s war with Hamas escalates. 

Aya Margalit, a teacher who recently came to Dallas from Israel, where she lived in a kibbutz near the Gaza Strip, spoke at the service.

Margalit described messages she received from loved ones back in Israel, including 11 and 12-year-old students of hers, as Hamas attacked: “They’re coming; I’m scared.” 

Others in attendance included Consul General of Israel to the Southwest Livia Link-Raviv, Sen. Ted Cruz, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson (who also spoke during the service), and others.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

