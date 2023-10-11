Thousands Gather At Temple Emanu-El Amid War in Israel

More than 2,000 gathered in Temple Emanu-El’s Olan Sanctuary Oct. 10 for a gathering hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas in support of Israel as that country’s war with Hamas escalates.

Aya Margalit, a teacher who recently came to Dallas from Israel, where she lived in a kibbutz near the Gaza Strip, spoke at the service.

Margalit described messages she received from loved ones back in Israel, including 11 and 12-year-old students of hers, as Hamas attacked: “They’re coming; I’m scared.”

Others in attendance included Consul General of Israel to the Southwest Livia Link-Raviv, Sen. Ted Cruz, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson (who also spoke during the service), and others.