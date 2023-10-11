Thursday, October 12, 2023

After defeating Haltom in the first round, Highland Park faces a rematch against Coppell in the team tennis playoffs. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Scots Pass First Playoff Test in Tennis

Highland Park followed up another unbeaten run through the District 7-6A team tennis schedule with a playoff victory on Tuesday.

The Scots blanked Haltom 10-0 at the Seay Tennis Center in the Region I bi-district round, setting up a showdown against Coppell on Friday in Plano. HP topped the Cowboys 11-8 earlier this season.

The Scots (11-4) were never challenged in any of their seven district matches but were beaten by some powerhouse nondistrict opponents in recent weeks including Frisco Centennial, Allen, and Plano West.

Coppell, the runner-up in District 8-6A behind Plano West during the regular season, blanked McKinney Boyd in the first round on Tuesday.

