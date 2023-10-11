Out & About: Kips Bay Decorator Show House President’s Dinner

Kips Bay Decorator Show House festivities kicked off Oct. 5 with the second-annual Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club President’s Dinner Dallas.

The evening brought the nation’s design industry elite to the Brook Hollow Golf Club, where they raised more than $300,000 to fund after-school programs for more than 11,000 children at 10 locations throughout the Bronx. The evening also benefited the Crystal Charity Ball and Dwell with Dignity.

Chaired by Jan Showers, Shelby Wagner, and Claire Emanuelson, the gala featured cocktails, a seated dinner, and a musical performance by members of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. The event’s honoree was Holly Moore, PaperCity co-owner and editor-in-chief.

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House will be open at 9446 Hathaway St. from Nov. 3-15. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit KipsBayDecoratorShowHouse.org.