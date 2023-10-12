Scots Earn Postseason Wins in Water Polo

It was a double dose of history for Highland Park in the bi-district round of the water polo playoffs on Tuesday.

The boys and girls teams rolled past Denton Braswell at the HP Natatorium for their first postseason wins since the sport became sanctioned by the UIL last year.

The 24-5 triumph was especially sweet for the HP boys, who fell to Southlake Carroll in their first playoff game last season to spoil an undefeated campaign. Now the Scots will get a rematch with the Dragons in the second round on Saturday in Lewisville.

HP is the top seed in District 2 after sharing the league title with Jesuit Dallas. The Rangers split the two district matchups with HP, including a 14-10 win in the regular-season finale on Oct. 3. They also beat the Scots in a tournament in August.

Jesuit started postseason play on Tuesday with an easy 25-5 victory over Denton at the Segal Aquatic Center. The Rangers will meet District 3 champion Flower Mound Marcus in the second round.

Meanwhile, the HP girls followed up their regular-season championship in District 2 by blasting Braswell 27-5 in the first playoff game in program history.

The Lady Scots have won eight consecutive games and scored at least 20 goals in their last five. They advance to face Hebron on Saturday in Lewisville in the Region I area round.