Brad Bradley Dies at 101

Brad Bradley worked 75 consecutive Cotton Bowls as a photographer and is the only photographer in the Cotton Bowl Classic Hall of Fame.

The renowned photographer and beloved University Park resident died Oct. 13 at 101.

“Mr. Bradley is a Cotton Bowl Classic treasure. His impact on our game and generations of sports fans is truly immeasurable. Brad has been a fixture at our game since Doak Walker played in the Classic in 1948,” said Cotton Bowl Athletic Association CEO Rick Baker. “He lived such an incredible life, and we will miss him dearly. We will always remember and celebrate him as a Cotton Bowl Classic Hall of Famer.”

Bradley was inducted into the Cotton Bowl Classic Hall of Fame in 2007 and the SMU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.

He served as grand marshal of the Park Cities Fourth of July Parade in 2017 and was University Park’s Citizen of the Year in 2019.

“Brad’s camera caught wonderful moments and, all the time, he enjoyed it,” said University Park Mayor Tommy Stewart. “His greatest gift to me was interacting with people. Even though he was behind the camera, he just loved people.”

Bradley was born and raised in Tarrant County and served in Okinawa during World War II. Following his service, he married Betty Laughead Bradley in 1946 and moved to University Park with his wife in 1947 to help his father-in-law, Jim Langhead, open a photography studio. During the career that followed, Bradley covered more than 40 colleges and several NFL teams.

Brad and Betty had two children – a daughter, Iris, and a son, Jimmy, who assisted Brad in his photography.

A memorial service for Bradley is set for 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at Highland Park United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Highland Park Education Foundation, the Dallas Association of Petroleum Landmen Brad Bradley Memorial Scholarship Fund, or the East Dallas Exchange Club Brad Bradley Scholarship.