File photo.
Child Hit, Killed by Car on Lyndon B. Johnson Service Road

Maria Lawson 0 Comments

A 7-year-old was killed after being hit multiple times in the 7600 block of Lyndon B. Johnson service road around 12:15 a.m. Oct. 16, according to police.

Police say that further investigation determined the child was hit by an unknown vehicle before being hit by a white car traveling in the eastbound lane. The white car’s driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with police, they say.

The child’s identity is not being released due to their age.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are working to identify the driver and vehicle that initially hit the child. Anyone with information is urged to contact vehicle crimes detective Sammy Shaw at 214-671-0019 or [email protected].

