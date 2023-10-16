Out & About: Junior League of Dallas Sustainer of the Year Reveal Party

The Junior League of Dallas celebrated Kathleen Gibson as its 2024 honoree at the Sustainer of the Year Reveal Party Sept. 28.

The party was hosted by Sewell Lexus of Dallas and was held in the Sewell showroom on Lemmon Avenue.

Leading up to the announcement, guests mingled and enjoyed light bites and cocktails. Sustainer president Candace Winslow announced Gibson as Sustainer of the Year and detailed Gibson’s commitment to the Junior League of Dallas since she joined in 1989.

Gibson will be celebrated for her award at the Milestones Luncheon set for April 5, 2024.