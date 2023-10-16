Former NorthPark Santa Dr. Carl Anderson Dies at 70

Dr. Carl Anderson, the former NorthPark Center Santa who retired last year, died Oct. 13 at the age of 70.

Anderson was born March 13, 1953, in Passaic, New Jersey, and grew up in Winter Park, Florida, and Houston, Texas. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Ph.D. in psychology.

“Carl had an enthusiastic and gregarious personality,” his obituary says. “He made friends wherever he went and was always kind and generous. Carl was a talented storyteller, and his great passion was sharing special moments with children as Santa for 30 years at the NorthPark (Center) in Dallas.”

Anderson retired from playing Santa in July 2022.

“Carl touched countless lives over his years at NorthPark and became a treasured member of many annual family traditions,” his obituary continues. “Carl also spent many years as an adjunct professor at the University of Texas, instructing numerous students and future counselors. Most of all, Carl loved his families, friends, and his dog, Widget.”

Anderson was preceded in death by his parents, Bertil and Dorothy Anderson and is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Ken Winkelmann, and his niece and nephew, Elizabeth and Kyle Winkelmann.

There will be a visitation for Anderson on Wednesday, Oct. 18 in Austin, with a graveside service following. For more information or to make a donation in Anderson’s honor, visit his obituary page.