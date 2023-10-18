Jonathon’s Forestwood Open

After a two-year wait, Jonathan’s Forestwood is open in the Forestwood Shopping Center in Preston Hollow.

The breakfast and brunch spot recently relocated to the shopping center from their original Oak Cliff location, which closed in 2021. The menu includes breakfast and brunch favorites like waffles, benedicts, migas, and breakfast tacos, as well as chicken fried steak, salads, and burgers.

