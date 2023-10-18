Thursday, October 19, 2023

Pixabay
Business Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Jonathon’s Forestwood Open

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments ,

After a two-year wait, Jonathan’s Forestwood is open in the Forestwood Shopping Center in Preston Hollow. 

The breakfast and brunch spot recently relocated to the shopping center from their original Oak Cliff location, which closed in 2021. The menu includes breakfast and brunch favorites like waffles, benedicts, migas, and breakfast tacos, as well as chicken fried steak, salads, and burgers.

Read the First Bites review by former People Newspapers digital editor Bethany Erickson in our sister publication D Magazine.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

