Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 9-15

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CIG SWIPER

A cigarette stealer took some from an 18-wheeler trailer at an unlisted time Oct. 9 in the 8500 block of Hillcrest Road.

9 Monday

Shattered around 10:07 p.m.: a man’s car window in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A thief stole from a man in the Preston Center parking lot at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from a man at Juniper Village at Preston Hollow at an unlisted time.

Someone stole from a man at Bluffs at Midway Hollow at an unlisted time.

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center.

10 Tuesday

A reckless driver hit a man’s car and fled the scene without leaving information before 8:41 a.m. near the 7-Eleven at Preston Forest Square.

A suspicious person was reported at NorthPark Center around 4 p.m.

A burglar broke a man’s car window and stole his firearm before 8:50 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A jerk cut the lock off a woman’s bike and stole it in the parking lot of Bandera at Preston Hollow at an unlisted time.

No reporting time was provided for the theft of a woman’s property in the 7700 block of West Greenway Boulevard.

11 Wednesday

Found property was reported around 4:49 p.m. at a home in the 6100 block of Northaven Road.

At an unlisted time, a burglar entered a woman’s unlocked car and stole property in the 11700 block of Preston Road.

An unwelcome guest was criminally trespassed from NorthPark Center at an unprovided time.

12 Thursday

A mischief maker caused a disturbance at Renaissance at Preston Hollow around 2:36 p.m.

A fraudster tried to use a woman’s ID to withdraw money around 3:42 p.m. in Preston Center.

A NorthPark Center visitor stole someone’s property around 7:02 p.m.

A thief stole from a man in the NorthPark Center parking lot at an unlisted time.

Someone stole from a woman at an unlisted time in a parking lot in the 4300 block of West Northwest Highway.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a woman’s license plate from the parking lot of Preston Center.

A thief stole from a man at the Tom Thumb at the Market at Preston Forest at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

13 Friday

A woman pretended she had a gun in her bag and incited fear around 7:46 p.m. at a restaurant at Preston Forest Village.

A woman’s vehicle was stolen around 10:34 p.m. from the 3900 block of North Crest Haven Road.

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a man at a home in the 4700 block of Stanford Avenue.

A NorthPark Center visitor stole from someone at a retail store at an unlisted time.

14 Saturday

Stolen around 6:06 p.m.: someone’s money from a home in the 6000 block of Preston Haven Drive.

A thief stole from a man at a home in the 4700 block of Elsby Avenue at an unlisted time.

No reporting time was provided for the burglary of a man’s car in the 4600 block of Purdue Avenue.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s car from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

15 Sunday

A man stole from an open house in the 6700 block of Meadow Road around 5:30 p.m.

A man’s car was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot before 9:54 p.m.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s car from the 4500 block of Ridge Road.

A burglar entered a woman’s car at an unlisted time in the 4600 block of Elsby Avenue.