Thursday, October 19, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

File photo
Crime Preston Hollow Uncategorized 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 9-15

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CIG SWIPER

A cigarette stealer took some from an 18-wheeler trailer at an unlisted time Oct. 9 in the 8500 block of Hillcrest Road.

9 Monday

Shattered around 10:07 p.m.: a man’s car window in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A thief stole from a man in the Preston Center parking lot at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from a man at Juniper Village at Preston Hollow at an unlisted time.

Someone stole from a man at Bluffs at Midway Hollow at an unlisted time.

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center.

10 Tuesday

A reckless driver hit a man’s car and fled the scene without leaving information before 8:41 a.m. near the 7-Eleven at Preston Forest Square.

A suspicious person was reported at NorthPark Center around 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Unsplash

A burglar broke a man’s car window and stole his firearm before 8:50 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A jerk cut the lock off a woman’s bike and stole it in the parking lot of Bandera at Preston Hollow at an unlisted time.

No reporting time was provided for the theft of a woman’s property in the 7700 block of West Greenway Boulevard.

11 Wednesday

Found property was reported around 4:49 p.m. at a home in the 6100 block of Northaven Road.

At an unlisted time, a burglar entered a woman’s unlocked car and stole property in the 11700 block of Preston Road.

An unwelcome guest was criminally trespassed from NorthPark Center at an unprovided time.

12 Thursday

A mischief maker caused a disturbance at Renaissance at Preston Hollow around 2:36 p.m.

A fraudster tried to use a woman’s ID to withdraw money around 3:42 p.m. in Preston Center.

A NorthPark Center visitor stole someone’s property around 7:02 p.m.

A thief stole from a man in the NorthPark Center parking lot at an unlisted time.

Someone stole from a woman at an unlisted time in a parking lot in the 4300 block of West Northwest Highway.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a woman’s license plate from the parking lot of Preston Center.

A thief stole from a man at the Tom Thumb at the Market at Preston Forest at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

13 Friday

A woman pretended she had a gun in her bag and incited fear around 7:46 p.m. at a restaurant at Preston Forest Village.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A woman’s vehicle was stolen around 10:34 p.m. from the 3900 block of North Crest Haven Road.

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a man at a home in the 4700 block of Stanford Avenue.

A NorthPark Center visitor stole from someone at a retail store at an unlisted time.

14 Saturday 

Stolen around 6:06 p.m.: someone’s money from a home in the 6000 block of Preston Haven Drive.

A thief stole from a man at a home in the 4700 block of Elsby Avenue at an unlisted time.

No reporting time was provided for the burglary of a man’s car in the 4600 block of Purdue Avenue.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s car from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

15 Sunday

A man stole from an open house in the 6700 block of Meadow Road around 5:30 p.m.

A man’s car was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot before 9:54 p.m.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s car from the 4500 block of Ridge Road.

A burglar entered a woman’s car at an unlisted time in the 4600 block of Elsby Avenue.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Preston Hollow Man Pens Tribute to His Beloved Bronco

Kersten Rettig 2

In the Beginning…Dream Launched People Newspapers 40 Years Ago

Kirk Dooley 0

Former Nordstrom Employee Steals Four Designer Watches Plus Two iPhones, Hides Items in Socks

Michelle Saunders 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.