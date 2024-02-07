Preston Hollow Crime Reports Jan. 29-Feb. 4

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SHADY SHOPLIFTER

A shoplifter stole $1,634.20 worth of merchandise from Macy’s before 9:44 p.m. Jan. 29 at NorthPark Center.

29 Monday

A destructor damaged a man’s property at an unlisted time in the parking lot of The Laurel Preston Hollow.

A burglar pried open a window, entered, and rummaged through belongings in a man’s vehicle at an unlisted time in the 8600 block of Edgemere Road.

Stolen at an unprovided time: a man’s vehicle from a parking lot in the 12600 block of Preston Road.

30 Tuesday

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a woman in the 4300 block of Merrell Road.

31 Wednesday

A drunk driver was found in possession of 0.7 grams of crack cocaine around 12:22 a.m. in the 5900 block of West Northwest Highway.

A burglar stole property from a woman’s car at Tom Thumb at the Market at Preston Forest before 10:37 a.m.

An unwelcome guest was criminally trespassed from a NorthPark Center retail store before 7:51 p.m.

A thief stole from a man at a home in the 5100 block of Meaders Lane at an unlisted time.

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a man in the Pinnacle Tower parking lot.

A thief stole from a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

1 Thursday

A drunk driver was caught around 12:38 a.m. in the 4900 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

A public drunk was “found heavily intoxicated” around 1:14 a.m. at 7-Eleven in the 5100 block of West Lovers Lane.

Reported around 4 p.m.: A cyberbully sent text messages and a video to a woman in the 6500 block of Woodland Drive. She became afraid.

A burglar entered a man’s tailgate and stole property before 4:37 p.m. in the 11000 block of Eastview Circle.

2 Friday

A reckless driver hit a woman’s car before 8:27 a.m. and fled the scene without leaving information in the 6600 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

3 Saturday

Reported at 7:23 a.m.: A destructor slashed one tire of a man’s vehicle parked at the Market at Preston Forest.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s vehicle from a parking lot in the 5300 block of Forest Lane.

A woman’s car was stolen from the parking lot of Preston Valley Shopping Center at an unprovided time.

4 Sunday

Stolen around 3:32 p.m.: a vehicle from the parking lot of Preston Forest Village.

Reported at 5:17 p.m.: A burglar broke the window of a man’s truck and stole property in the parking lot of NorthPark Center. The burglar ran from uniformed police after being commanded to stop.

A burglar broke a car window, entered, and stole property before 6 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.