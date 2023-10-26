Friday, October 27, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: courtesy city of University Park
News Park Cities 

Portion of CVS Roof in Snider Plaza Collapses

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

A portion of the roof of the CVS in Snider Plaza collapsed amid heavy rain overnight between Oct. 25 and 26.

University Park city officials say the store was closed at the time of the collapse, and no injuries were reported.

“The store will remain closed until building ownership obtains a structural analysis that determines the site is safe for the public,” a social media post from the city of University Park reads. “Due to the collapse, a portion of the alley directly behind the building is also closed.” 

The cause of the roof collapse is under investigation. We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

You May Also Like

Pre-Workout Patch Wins ‘Scots Tank’

Contributor 0

Park Cities People 4/20/12

Valerie Wong 0

Dallas Nonprofit Agencies Weave Safety Net of Support for Caregivers

Contributor 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.