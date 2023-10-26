Portion of CVS Roof in Snider Plaza Collapses

A portion of the roof of the CVS in Snider Plaza collapsed amid heavy rain overnight between Oct. 25 and 26.

University Park city officials say the store was closed at the time of the collapse, and no injuries were reported.

“The store will remain closed until building ownership obtains a structural analysis that determines the site is safe for the public,” a social media post from the city of University Park reads. “Due to the collapse, a portion of the alley directly behind the building is also closed.”

The cause of the roof collapse is under investigation. We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.