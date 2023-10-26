HP Presbyterian Church Senior Pastor Dies at 44

The Rev. Bryan Dunagan, who served as Highland Park Presbyterian Church’s senior pastor for nine years, died at 44.

The church shared in an Oct. 26 email to the congregation that the pastor, only the seventh in Highland Park Presbyterian’s 88-year history, “passed away in his sleep due to natural causes.”

“This news has left us shaken to our core, and we are struggling to come to terms with this profound loss,” the message, signed by the church’s executive pastor, Jay Lee, read. “We’re lifting up the Dunagan family, our congregation, our Family of Churches, our staff, and our entire community inside and outside of our church walls.”

The church will host a guided prayer from 9-9:45 a.m. Oct. 27.

“Everyone is invited to come pray together as we ask for God to give us wisdom as we grieve and to guide our church through our next steps,” the message continued. “Words cannot capture the depth of our emotions this morning. We extend our gratitude to each of you for your steadfast care, your unwavering leadership in our church’s mission, and your love for Bryan.”

Dunagan, a native Texan, served as the teaching pastor at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, a 7,000-member church in Atlanta for nine years prior to joining Highland Park Presbyterian. He’d also served at Presbyterian congregations in California, Washington, and Houston. He had a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Stanford University and a master of divinity from Regent College.

Dunagan leaves behind his wife, Ali, and three children.