Tuesday, October 31, 2023


Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 24-28

Rachel Snyder

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TREE TROUBLE 

Watch out for the tree! A driver in an 18-wheeler hit a tree limb in the 4100 block of Armstrong Parkway at 8 a.m. Oct. 25.

HIGHLAND PARK

24 Tuesday

A careless driver hit a GMC Yukon while backing through a green belt space in a parking lot in Highland Park Village at 12:40 p.m. 

Porch pirates pilfered packages in the 3500 block of Normandy Avenue at 4:30 p.m. 

25 Wednesday

Arrested at 1:11 a.m.: a 52-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 4900 block of Eastern Avenue

A driver damaged a fence and garbage cans in the 3700 block of Normandy Avenue before 5:30 p.m.

27 Friday

A burglar broke into a Lexus GX460 in the 4500 block of Lorraine Avenue and rifled through it overnight before 8 a.m. 

28 Saturday

Arrested at 2:19 a.m.: a 29-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated at the intersection of Abbott Avenue and Armstrong Parkway.

Arrested at 2:12 p.m.: a 17 year old accused of theft of property in the 12000 block of Greenville Avenue

UNIVERSITY PARK

25 Wednesday

No time was given for the arrest of a 39-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 6400 block of Golf Drive

A thief swiped $25 from a restaurant in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane at 10:08 a.m. 

27 Friday

Reported at 8 a.m.: a crook stole a $10,446 Rolex Explorer watch that was shipped from the 3400 block of Westminster Avenue.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

