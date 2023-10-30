Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 24-28

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TREE TROUBLE

Watch out for the tree! A driver in an 18-wheeler hit a tree limb in the 4100 block of Armstrong Parkway at 8 a.m. Oct. 25.

HIGHLAND PARK

24 Tuesday

A careless driver hit a GMC Yukon while backing through a green belt space in a parking lot in Highland Park Village at 12:40 p.m.

Porch pirates pilfered packages in the 3500 block of Normandy Avenue at 4:30 p.m.

25 Wednesday

Arrested at 1:11 a.m.: a 52-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 4900 block of Eastern Avenue.

A driver damaged a fence and garbage cans in the 3700 block of Normandy Avenue before 5:30 p.m.

27 Friday

A burglar broke into a Lexus GX460 in the 4500 block of Lorraine Avenue and rifled through it overnight before 8 a.m.

28 Saturday

Arrested at 2:19 a.m.: a 29-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated at the intersection of Abbott Avenue and Armstrong Parkway.

Arrested at 2:12 p.m.: a 17 year old accused of theft of property in the 12000 block of Greenville Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

25 Wednesday

No time was given for the arrest of a 39-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 6400 block of Golf Drive.

A thief swiped $25 from a restaurant in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane at 10:08 a.m.

27 Friday

Reported at 8 a.m.: a crook stole a $10,446 Rolex Explorer watch that was shipped from the 3400 block of Westminster Avenue.