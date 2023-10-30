TACA Announces 2024 Silver Cup Recipients

Sharon Young and Stephen B.L. Penrose will be honored as next year’s 46th The Arts Community Alliance (TACA) TACA Silver Cup Award recipients. Additionally, a special Tribute Award will be presented to Morton H. Meyerson to recognize his decades-long legacy and support for the arts in Dallas.

The announcement was made at a reception hosted by Deedie Rose and attended by board members, former Silver Cup Honorees, and close colleagues and friends of the 2024 honorees.

“We are thrilled to announce that Sharon and Steve will be recognized at next year’s TACA Silver Cup luncheon for their exceptional dedication to our arts community in Dallas,” said Maura Sheffler, Donna Wilhelm Family President and Executive Director. “Both honorees exemplify a selfless spirit of giving to arts organizations and artists, and we are all beneficiaries of their steadfast support.”

“Steve is the ultimate humble and effective arts board member who’s sought after for his strong work ethic and savvy financial acumen,” said Diane Brierley, 2004 Silver Cup Luncheon honoree. “Steve is known for his quiet generosity and support for a wide range of organizations that include the Dallas Opera, the Dallas Theater Center, the Dallas Zoo, the Fine Arts Chamber, CASA, and a host of others. It’s been my privilege to work on boards with Steve and to be able to call him a friend. I’m thrilled that he will be recognized by TACA with this much-deserved recognition.”

The TACA Tribute Award is a selective award that is at the discretion of the Silver Cup Selection Committee, which is made up of past Silver Cup Honorees. Since the Silver Cup Award’s founding by Annette Strauss in 1979, the award has only been given a handful of times. The most recent recipient is former Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings in 2019.

“Few have made more lasting contributions to the arts in Dallas than Mort Meyerson,” said 2023 Silver Cup Luncheon honoree Joe Hubach. “His decades-long legacy is most visible in our world-class symphony hall that bears his name in the Dallas Arts District. Mort worked tirelessly to pursue his vision, collaborating with city officials and acclaimed architect I.M. Pei and acoustician Russell Johnson to design a venue recognized the world over and enjoyed by so many today. More recently, Mort has led DSO search committees, including the effort that secured the renowned, current conductor Fabio Luisi. He remains a major counselor and contributor to the Dallas arts and culture landscape to this day, and I’m proud he is receiving the TACA Tribute Award.”

The 2024 TACA Silver Cup Luncheon will be April 25 at the Omni Dallas Hotel. The chairs for the event include Lindsay Billingsley and Marguerite Hoffman.

“I am honored to be co-chairing this event alongside Marguerite Hoffman. No one is more deserving of this award than Sharon Young, who is unwavering in her support of the arts and gives back to the arts community with passion, heart, and a well-thought-out strategy,” said Billingsley. “Sharon is a relationship builder who wakes up each day with a clear vision and great hope for the future. I love Sharon dearly and am thankful to call her my mentor and friend.”