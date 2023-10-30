Out & About: Klyde Warren Park Party in the Park

Klyde Warren Park celebrated their 11th anniversary and raised $1 million at their annual fundraiser, Party in the Park Oct. 12.

The funds raised from the event go towards the park’s maintenance, free programs, and educational activities for more than 1 million visitors each year. Myrna and Bob Schlegel served as honorary chairs, and event chairs included the Schlegels’ son, Kirby Schlegel, and their daughters and spouses: Krystal and Luke Davis, Kari and Troy Kloewer, and Kimberly and Justin Whitman.

Guests were serenaded by performances of “Never Enough” by Anja Neeson, winner of The Voice Australia, and “Hallelujah” from the Sons of Serendip, who won fourth place in America’s Got Talent.

The welcome reception was on the Park’s East Lawn, followed by a fried chicken dinner. Post-dinner dancing was accompanied by tunes for Q the Band.