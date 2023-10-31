HP Sweeps Past Haltom in Playoff Opener

Highland Park launched its redemption tour in the Class 6A Region I volleyball playoffs on Monday with a lopsided sweep of Haltom.

That lifts the Lady Scots into an area-round matchup later this week against Plano East, which knocked out Allen in four sets on Tuesday. HP will look to atone for an upset loss to Denton Guyer in the same round last year.

The Lady Scots (31-11) have won 19 consecutive matches, including a perfect run through District 7-6A play during the regular season, plus a five-set win over Dripping Springs in a playoff warmup clash on Oct. 27.

The playoff opener included a pair of individual milestones for HP, as Harper Hall reached 2,000 career assists and Alex Richter surpassed 1,000 career kills.