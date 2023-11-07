Out & About: Dallas All Star Chef Classic

The Dallas 24 Hour Club held its 10th Chef Classic event Oct. 8 at The Empire Room.

Over the last ten years, the Dallas All Star Chef Classic has raised more than $4 million and helped more than 4,100 individuals get sober and become self-supporting.

Honorary Chef Chair Sharon Van Meter led the team of more than 20 local chefs while Kristin and James Hallam served as event chairs.

Some of the culinary highlights included Spanish Meatballs on Creamy Polenta prepared by Chef Van Meter and Jason McCauley of the Dallas Culinary Company, Texas Wagyu Beef Tartare prepared by Monarch Chef David Gomez, a Dessert Flight by Gabi Bleggi and Donna Collins-Yamini of Gabi and The Jelly Queen, and a Dr Pepper Crème Brülée by Mike McCoy of Chef to the Shelters.

The David Elliot “Service to Others” Award: The Spark That Lit The Fire was given to Ben E. Keith Company and the Hallam family for their generous donation of all groceries and service ware for chefs participating in the Dallas All Star Chef Classic and Tea for Recovery over the past decade. The award was created in 2019 to recognize supporters who go above and beyond with their time, energy, and financial resources.

Guests enjoyed music by the Georgia Bridgwater Orchestra while they participated in the silent auction and raffle. The auction featured a “Night of Pampering” including a one-night stay and a three-course dinner at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, valued at $1,500 as well as an “A Night Out in Dallas” package valued at $1,630 with six premium tickets to a Dallas Stars Game.

The live auction consisted of a “Dining Experience with Chef Kent Rathbun” with a value of $5,000. The item included a five-course chef-crafted dinner with wine pairing for up to 10 guests at the home of celebrity Chef Kent Rathbun.