Out & About: Austin Street Center Humble Beginnings Luncheon

A crowd of nearly 900 helped raise $1,085,000 for Austin Street Center at the 40th-anniversary Humble Beginnings Luncheon, which featured Condoleezza Rice, the 66th Secretary of State, as the keynote speaker.

The luncheon Oct. 27 at the Hilton Anatole kicked off the organization’s 40th-anniversary celebration themed Opening the Door to Hope, Healing, and Home. Chaired by Ashlee and Chris Kleinert, with Lynn McBee as the honorary luncheon chair, the luncheon honored Nancy Best with the 5th annual Norm Hitzges Distinguished Service Award and SMU with the Leadership Award for their longtime commitment to Austin Street Center.

“Austin Street Center is grateful to the ‘Humble Beginnings Luncheon’ attendees and our donors for allowing us to continue the fight to bring an end to homelessness in North Texas,” said Daniel Roby, CEO of Austin Street Center. “Through the support of others, we continue to work tirelessly to serve the most highly vulnerable populations. It is our goal that every homeless person who comes to Austin Street Center finds hope, support, and the resources they need to transition out of homelessness. Austin Street Center will continue to shine bright and be the beacon of hope for many who are in their darkest days.”

While guests dined on blackened chicken breast with white cheddar stone ground grits, carrot reduction, and charred broccolini, moderator and former ambassador, Hon. Jeanne Phillips, spoke with Secretary Rice.

PHOTOS: PHOTOS: Atali Samuel Photography Studio