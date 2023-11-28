Ylang 23 to Host Free Photos with Santa

Santa Claus will be at jewelry brand Ylang 23 from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 2 for free photos.

Each group will get their photo taken with Santa by a professional photographer with no purchase necessary. Digital versions of the photos will be shared with attendees.

Ylang 23 will also offer cappuccinos and gourmet holiday cookies.

The jewelry store will also have moms an opportunity to write to the North Pole with “Mommy Letters to Santa.” Families can connect with Ylang 23 personal shoppers to ensure Mom’s wish list gets attention.

“What this fun Saturday morning, filled with Santa, cookies, and cappuccino, really symbolizes to me is a moment to slow down and place value on what matters this holiday season,” owner and vice president of business development Alysa Teichman said. “Running a multi-generational business in Dallas, we are all about creating family moments and memories, especially around this time of year.”

Ylang 23 is also spending this holiday season collecting toys, gifts, and food pantry items for Jubilee Park & Community Center — a catalyst for community revitalization, renewal, and enrichment to the Jubilee Park Neighborhood in southeast Dallas.