Lady Scots Topple Guyer in Home Opener

Highland Park survived a seesaw battle with Denton Guyer to win its girls basketball home opener on Tuesday.

Kate Danner scored a game-high 16 points as the Lady Scots earned a 51-46 victory. Tyler Corwin added eight points as part of a balanced attack.

HP suffered a lopsided loss in its season opener at Southlake Carroll on Nov. 3 but bounced back the following day with a 51-33 win over Plano as part of the Wylie Showcase.

The Lady Scots (1-2) will continue their nondistrict schedule on Nov. 16 at the three-day Allen Hoopfest tournament. They will return home on Nov. 20 against Mansfield Legacy.

PHOTOS: Chris McGathey