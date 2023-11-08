Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Highland Park's Tyler Corwin drives past Denton Guyer defenders on Tuesday. The Lady Scots won 51-46. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Park Cities Sports 

Lady Scots Topple Guyer in Home Opener

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Highland Park survived a seesaw battle with Denton Guyer to win its girls basketball home opener on Tuesday.

Kate Danner scored a game-high 16 points as the Lady Scots earned a 51-46 victory. Tyler Corwin added eight points as part of a balanced attack.

HP suffered a lopsided loss in its season opener at Southlake Carroll on Nov. 3 but bounced back the following day with a 51-33 win over Plano as part of the Wylie Showcase.

The Lady Scots (1-2) will continue their nondistrict schedule on Nov. 16 at the three-day Allen Hoopfest tournament. They will return home on Nov. 20 against Mansfield Legacy.

PHOTOS: Chris McGathey

