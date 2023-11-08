Wednesday, November 8, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Eataly
Food Life Park Cities Preston Hollow Voices 

Kersten Rettig: Ciao-dy, Folks! All You Can EatalyxTexas Here!

Kersten Rettig 0 Comments , , , ,

All You Can Eataly: Fall for Dallas is back this Friday, November 10, and this year, they’re blending the best of Italy and the spirit of Texas, creating a celebration as unique as the Lone Star State itself.

Asian Mint’s Pad Thai PHOTO: Asian Mint
Eataly’s Trapanese PHOTO: KR

For one night, the Eataly Dallas marketplace will be closed to the public and open to ticketholders who can experience the finest Texas has to offer! Enjoy more than 50+ Italian wines, bites from local restaurants like Loro, Asian Mint, Revolver Taco Lounge, Pizza Leila, and more, over a dozen bars with cocktails and beers, 30+ food stations of Eataly favorites, and so much more! 

General Admission tickets are $125 per person and include:

·       25+ tasting stations

·       More than 50 regional Italian wines to taste throughout the marketplace

·       25+ local and Italian beers

·       Bites from local restaurants like Pizza Leila, Revolver Taco Lounge, Asian Mint, Loro, and more

·       Multiple cocktail bars featuring your favorite Italian libations

·       In-person chef demonstrations

·       Line Dancing and live music from a country band

·       Indoor Game Lounge

·       Custom hat making (hats sold separately)

·       And more!

VIP tickets are $195 per person and include everything from General Admission plus:

·       Early access to the entire event (doors will open at 6 p.m.)

·       Premium chef tastings

Doors will open to VIP tickets from 6-10 p.m. on November 10 and 7-10 p.m. for General Admission ticket holders. Last Call ticketholders will have access to All You Can Eataly from 8-10 p.m.

Buy your tickets here.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Kersten Rettig

Kersten Rettig is the only DFW Food/Travel writer with luxury hospitality leadership experience and a former restaurant owner, employee, and chief marketing officer. Kersten's worked on the inside and has the insight and experience to tell the stories to the outside. She's a Park Cities resident, mom, wife and a decent cook. Follow her on Instagram @KerstenEats.

You May Also Like

NorthPark Stores Play Musical Chairs

Dan Koller 0

Crime Reports Jan 22 – 28

Staff Report 0

NorthPark Guided Art Tour: Francisco Moreno

Bianca R. Montes 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.