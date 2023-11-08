Kersten Rettig: Ciao-dy, Folks! All You Can EatalyxTexas Here!

All You Can Eataly: Fall for Dallas is back this Friday, November 10, and this year, they’re blending the best of Italy and the spirit of Texas, creating a celebration as unique as the Lone Star State itself.

Asian Mint’s Pad Thai PHOTO: Asian Mint Eataly’s Trapanese PHOTO: KR

For one night, the Eataly Dallas marketplace will be closed to the public and open to ticketholders who can experience the finest Texas has to offer! Enjoy more than 50+ Italian wines, bites from local restaurants like Loro, Asian Mint, Revolver Taco Lounge, Pizza Leila, and more, over a dozen bars with cocktails and beers, 30+ food stations of Eataly favorites, and so much more!

General Admission tickets are $125 per person and include:

· 25+ tasting stations

· More than 50 regional Italian wines to taste throughout the marketplace

· 25+ local and Italian beers

· Bites from local restaurants like Pizza Leila, Revolver Taco Lounge, Asian Mint, Loro, and more

· Multiple cocktail bars featuring your favorite Italian libations

· In-person chef demonstrations

· Line Dancing and live music from a country band

· Indoor Game Lounge

· Custom hat making (hats sold separately)

· And more!

VIP tickets are $195 per person and include everything from General Admission plus:

· Early access to the entire event (doors will open at 6 p.m.)

· Premium chef tastings

Doors will open to VIP tickets from 6-10 p.m. on November 10 and 7-10 p.m. for General Admission ticket holders. Last Call ticketholders will have access to All You Can Eataly from 8-10 p.m.

Buy your tickets here.