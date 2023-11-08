Kersten Rettig: Ciao-dy, Folks! All You Can EatalyxTexas Here!
All You Can Eataly: Fall for Dallas is back this Friday, November 10, and this year, they’re blending the best of Italy and the spirit of Texas, creating a celebration as unique as the Lone Star State itself.
For one night, the Eataly Dallas marketplace will be closed to the public and open to ticketholders who can experience the finest Texas has to offer! Enjoy more than 50+ Italian wines, bites from local restaurants like Loro, Asian Mint, Revolver Taco Lounge, Pizza Leila, and more, over a dozen bars with cocktails and beers, 30+ food stations of Eataly favorites, and so much more!
General Admission tickets are $125 per person and include:
· 25+ tasting stations
· More than 50 regional Italian wines to taste throughout the marketplace
· 25+ local and Italian beers
· Bites from local restaurants like Pizza Leila, Revolver Taco Lounge, Asian Mint, Loro, and more
· Multiple cocktail bars featuring your favorite Italian libations
· In-person chef demonstrations
· Line Dancing and live music from a country band
· Indoor Game Lounge
· Custom hat making (hats sold separately)
· And more!
VIP tickets are $195 per person and include everything from General Admission plus:
· Early access to the entire event (doors will open at 6 p.m.)
· Premium chef tastings
Doors will open to VIP tickets from 6-10 p.m. on November 10 and 7-10 p.m. for General Admission ticket holders. Last Call ticketholders will have access to All You Can Eataly from 8-10 p.m.
Buy your tickets here.