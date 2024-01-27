WTW Girls Clinch District Hoops Crown

W.T. White’s season-long dominance of District 11-5A in girls basketball will result in a league title and top playoff seed.

The Longhorns secured the district crown with a 61-29 win over rival Hillcrest on Friday to complete a season sweep of the second-place Panthers.

WTW pulled away in the second half behind a game-high 21 points from Dani Diaz. Leslie Ineza added 15 points and Ashanti Hall had 11 for the Longhorns (25-3, 14-0).

Meanwhile, Jasara Ross scored eight points to pace the Panthers (19-8, 11-2), who appear poised to claim the runner-up spot and No. 2 postseason seed with three games remaining. Hillcrest had its eight-game winning streak snapped.

WTW has won eight consecutive games since a three-game skid in late December. Each of the 14 district wins for the Longhorns have been by a margin of at last 28 points. They have two games left to complete a perfect 11-5A season.