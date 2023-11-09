Protestors in Turtle Creek Park Call for Cease-Fire in Gaza

A group calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas conflict that began a month ago gathered Nov. 5 around Turtle Creek Park.

One month since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, killing 1,400 people, the death toll from Israel’s response in the Gaza Strip has risen to more than 10,300, according to the territory’s Hamas-run Ministry of Health, as reported by CBS. Per their reporting, the figures provided by the Hamas-run administration in Gaza can’t be independently verified, but U.S. officials say the civilian toll is in the thousands.

“We’re calling for an immediate ceasefire and for humanitarian aid to be able to go into Gaza City,” said Faizan Syed, organizer of the Nov. 5 protest at Turtle Creek Park. “A ceasefire must be called because right now, the condition in Gaza is so brutal that they’re really putting 2.4 million people at the brink of starvation.”

“This conflict is not a religious conflict. It is really a conflict that is about humanity,” Syed added. “We need for a ceasefire; we need humanitarian aid to go in, and, ultimately, we need an end to this blockade….in order to gain peace in that region, we need to end these blockades, we need to end this type of repression.”

Some demonstrators also carried signs calling for an end to U.S. aid to Israel, citing concerns about how the aid would be used.

Syed said the group chose Turtle Creek Park because of its proximity to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s Dallas office.