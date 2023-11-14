Christine Baranski Headlining 2024 Woman to Woman Luncheon

Award-winning actress Christine Baranski will headline the Jewish Family Service (JFS) 2024 Woman to Woman Luncheon.

The April 18 luncheon at the Fairmont Dallas, co-chaired by Fran Toubin and Sam Utay (the first sisters to serve as co-chairs of the luncheon) along with Susan Kramer, Bobbie Repp, and Barbara Spigel, will work to promote the fundraiser, which enables JFS to provide comprehensive mental health and social services to anyone in need regardless of age, race, religion, or ability to pay. Cathy Glick, Julie Liberman, and Beverly Rossell are serving as honorary chairs.

The luncheon, a biennial celebration of the power, influence, and impact of women, will feature a Conversation with Baranski, an Emmy, two-time Tony, Screen Actors Guild, Drama Desk, and American Comedy Award winner, as well as a 15-time primetime Emmy Award nominee known for roles in The Good Wife, The Good Fight, and more.

“Christine Baranski is a beloved and accomplished actress who continues to impact audiences with her incredible talent and impeccable style, and we are thrilled she is making her first appearance in Dallas at our Woman to Woman luncheon,” JFS president and CEO Cathy Barker said. “We look forward to sharing this exciting day with our supporters who make such a difference in our community.”

Over the years, the luncheon has raised more than $5 million, helping to triple the number of clients served. Past luncheon speakers have included Joy Behar, Dr. Jill Biden, Goldie Hawn, Helen Hunt, Marlee Matlin, Bette Midler, and Diane Von Furstenberg.

The 2024 luncheon will feature a jewelry pull, a wine pull, and a luxury raffle. Raffle tickets are $25. Winners do not need to be present. Sponsorships begin at $1,800, and a limited number of tickets will be made available closer to the date of the luncheon. For more information and to purchase sponsorships, visit jfsdallas.org/woman.