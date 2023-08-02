Before Heading to Stanford, Jackson Has Unfinished Business at Hockaday

Versatile volleyball star has flourished indoors and on the beach, earning national honor

Whether on the court or the sand, Avery Jackson’s physical abilities are what most volleyball fans notice first.

But that’s not necessarily the Hockaday senior’s favorite part of the game she’s been playing for over half her life.

“Like any sport, volleyball is so mentally stimulating. It’s more about the strategy than the physical part for me,” Jackson said. “That’s why I like it. If you’re struggling in one area, you can always rely on your other skills to get you through.”

She has won multiple national championships in beach volleyball during the past few years. However, Jackson is just as decorated on the indoor courts. She was part of a squad that won the 2022 USAV 16 Open National Championship last year and holds school records in multiple categories at Hockaday.

Her greatest honor, however, might have been earning USAV Junior Female Athlete of the Year honors this spring and being recognized at the organization’s annual banquet in Dallas.

“That was a culmination of the year I had, both indoor and beach,” Jackson said. “It was such a great opportunity to go to that banquet and be around so many greats in the sport.”

Jackson enjoys both surfaces but has found particular success on the sand, where her multi-position versatility is more of an asset. She’s also verbally committed to Stanford’s powerhouse beach volleyball program in 2024.

“When the opportunity arose, I knew that’s what I wanted to do. The coach is really supportive for everyone’s academic interests,” said Jackson, who plans to study architectural engineering. “Beach has so much more potential after college, so that’s what I decided to focus on.”

As a part-time job, Jackson is an assistant coach for one of the younger Madfrog teams, following in the footsteps of her aunt, Kim Watson, who coached high school in Texas for more than 30 years.

“It’s more stressful to be a coach than a player,” Jackson said. “I love getting to spread the sport that I love to them. They get so excited when they’re able to complete a new skill.”

Before focusing solely on the beach, Jackson is eager for her final season with the Daisies, who were the SPC runners-up last year.

“It’s not even about volleyball. We just have so much fun together on and off the court,” she said. “Being a part of that helps me enjoy high school so much.”