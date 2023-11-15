Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Nov. 6-12

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: 11 FAKE IDs

A fraudster was caught with 11 fraudulent identifiers around 11:47 a.m. Nov. 11 at NorthPark Center.

6 Monday

Stolen around 5:50 p.m.: a man’s property from his truck in the parking lot of Preston Center.

At an unlisted time, a man’s property was stolen from the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A thief used a woman’s vehicle without consent at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

7 Tuesday

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time at an Inwood Village retail store.

A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A burglar entered a woman’s car and damaged and stole property at an unlisted time in the Elan at Bluffview parking lot.

8 Wednesday

A burglar entered a man’s vehicle around 12:55 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Hanover Avenue.

A burglar stole property from a man’s vehicle at an unlisted time in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

9 Thursday

A reckless driver hit a man’s car then fled the scene around 9:28 a.m. in the 6500 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Stolen before 4:43 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from the parking lot of Preston Tower.

A thief stole a man’s vehicle before 11:55 p.m. from the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A thief stole from a man at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

10 Friday

A burglar broke into a man’s home in the 4200 block of Cochran Chapel Road and stole property before 8:40 p.m.

11 Saturday 

Found property was reported around 8:07 a.m. in the 5600 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

A fraudster used a woman’s credit card around 11:47 a.m. at NorthPark Center.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning before 11:47 a.m. at NorthPark Center.

A man’s property was stolen from his vehicle around 2:50 p.m. in the 9400 block of Thackery Street.

A woman lost her wallet around 3:28 p.m. at the Westminster Community Dog Park.

A vehicle was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot before 7:02 p.m.

Stolen before 8:19 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from the 6700 block of West Northwest Highway.

Criminal mischief was reported around 8:57 p.m. in a parking lot in the 12800 block of Preston Road.

Before 9:12 p.m., a man’s car was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning at an unlisted time at St. Rita Catholic Community.

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time at Elan at Bluffview.

12 Sunday

A burglar used force to enter a woman’s vehicle around 10 p.m. in a parking lot in the 6800 block of West Northwest Highway.

