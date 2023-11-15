Preston Hollow Crime Reports Nov. 6-12
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: 11 FAKE IDs
A fraudster was caught with 11 fraudulent identifiers around 11:47 a.m. Nov. 11 at NorthPark Center.
6 Monday
Stolen around 5:50 p.m.: a man’s property from his truck in the parking lot of Preston Center.
At an unlisted time, a man’s property was stolen from the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.
A thief used a woman’s vehicle without consent at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.
Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.
7 Tuesday
A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time at an Inwood Village retail store.
A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.
A burglar entered a woman’s car and damaged and stole property at an unlisted time in the Elan at Bluffview parking lot.
8 Wednesday
A burglar entered a man’s vehicle around 12:55 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Hanover Avenue.
A burglar stole property from a man’s vehicle at an unlisted time in the NorthPark Center parking lot.
9 Thursday
A reckless driver hit a man’s car then fled the scene around 9:28 a.m. in the 6500 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.
Stolen before 4:43 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from the parking lot of Preston Tower.
A thief stole a man’s vehicle before 11:55 p.m. from the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.
A thief stole from a man at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.
10 Friday
A burglar broke into a man’s home in the 4200 block of Cochran Chapel Road and stole property before 8:40 p.m.
11 Saturday
Found property was reported around 8:07 a.m. in the 5600 block of Southwestern Boulevard.
A fraudster used a woman’s credit card around 11:47 a.m. at NorthPark Center.
An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning before 11:47 a.m. at NorthPark Center.
A man’s property was stolen from his vehicle around 2:50 p.m. in the 9400 block of Thackery Street.
A woman lost her wallet around 3:28 p.m. at the Westminster Community Dog Park.
A vehicle was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot before 7:02 p.m.
Stolen before 8:19 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from the 6700 block of West Northwest Highway.
Criminal mischief was reported around 8:57 p.m. in a parking lot in the 12800 block of Preston Road.
Before 9:12 p.m., a man’s car was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot.
An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning at an unlisted time at St. Rita Catholic Community.
A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time at Elan at Bluffview.
12 Sunday
A burglar used force to enter a woman’s vehicle around 10 p.m. in a parking lot in the 6800 block of West Northwest Highway.