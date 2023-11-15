Wednesday, November 15, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

2023 Chairs Isabell Novakov Higginbotham (left) and Andrea Cheek (right). PHOTOS: Tamytha Cameron
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Out & About: 2023 Cattle Baron’s Ball

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments ,

Cattle Baron’s Ball raised a record-setting $5,510,772 for the American Cancer Society at this year’s “iconic” soiree headlined by Shania Twain. 

The 2023 ball brings the total amount raised from the event for the American Cancer Society to $98 million since 1974.

Andrea Cheek and Isabell Novakov Higginbotham co-chaired the sold-out Oct. 14 50th anniversary event at Southfork Ranch.

The evening started with a VIP party headlined by the Randy Rogers Band, and guests enjoyed plenty of buffet-style food, a Ferris wheel, a mechanical bull, photo booths, and more.

The chilly October evening kept the building at the ranch hosting the live auction and casino room busy.

Ava Danuser, 17, of Highland Park, who’s two years post-treatment for Ewing sarcoma (a type of bone and tissue cancer) and co-founded the Heroes for Children club at Highland Park High School, served as the first paddle raise ambassador at the ball.

The paddle raise helped fund a special grant in Danuser’s honor.

Finally, Twain, the ball’s first female headline entertainer, fresh off a show in Fort Worth as part of her “Queen of Me” tour, took the main stage, performing many of her hits, including “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “Still the One,” “Man! I Feel Like A Woman,” and more.

After her set, the Taylor Pace Orchestra band entertained attendees late into the night.

Sydney Sherrill
Shania Twain
Incoming 2024 Chairs Marjon Henderson (left) and Lora Farris (right)
Ava Danuser
Randy Rogers Band
Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

You May Also Like

Maid Steals Chain, Tells Owner She Might Return it

Michelle Saunders 0

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 2-8

Maria Lawson 0

Redevelopment Would Add Apartments to Shopping Center

Rachel Snyder 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.