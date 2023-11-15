Out & About: 2023 Cattle Baron’s Ball

Cattle Baron’s Ball raised a record-setting $5,510,772 for the American Cancer Society at this year’s “iconic” soiree headlined by Shania Twain.

The 2023 ball brings the total amount raised from the event for the American Cancer Society to $98 million since 1974.

Andrea Cheek and Isabell Novakov Higginbotham co-chaired the sold-out Oct. 14 50th anniversary event at Southfork Ranch.

The evening started with a VIP party headlined by the Randy Rogers Band, and guests enjoyed plenty of buffet-style food, a Ferris wheel, a mechanical bull, photo booths, and more.

The chilly October evening kept the building at the ranch hosting the live auction and casino room busy.

Ava Danuser, 17, of Highland Park, who’s two years post-treatment for Ewing sarcoma (a type of bone and tissue cancer) and co-founded the Heroes for Children club at Highland Park High School, served as the first paddle raise ambassador at the ball.

The paddle raise helped fund a special grant in Danuser’s honor.

Finally, Twain, the ball’s first female headline entertainer, fresh off a show in Fort Worth as part of her “Queen of Me” tour, took the main stage, performing many of her hits, including “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “Still the One,” “Man! I Feel Like A Woman,” and more.

After her set, the Taylor Pace Orchestra band entertained attendees late into the night.

Sydney Sherrill Shania Twain Incoming 2024 Chairs Marjon Henderson (left) and Lora Farris (right) Ava Danuser Randy Rogers Band