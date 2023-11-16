Thursday, November 16, 2023

Home tour addresses will not be available to the public for homeowner safety. PHOTO: Courtesy Sparkman Club Estates Homeowner's Association
Community Preston Hollow 

Sparkman Club Estates Hosts Home Tour Fundraiser

Maria Lawson

The Sparkman Club Estates Voluntary Homeowner’s Association is hosting a holiday home tour Dec. 6 and 7 for its fundraiser to rebuild its community pools.

The home tours will showcase five houses each night and begin at the Sparkman Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. for check-in, tour schedule pickup, and a festive drink and bite before the tour.

There will be a shuttle service, first-come first-served basis, to each home. The shuttle service is not required, but attendees must begin the evening at the Sparkman Clubhouse.

The homes will open at 7 p.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $50 for one night or $75 for both nights. Visit this link to save your spot.

