Sparkman Club Estates Hosts Home Tour Fundraiser

The Sparkman Club Estates Voluntary Homeowner’s Association is hosting a holiday home tour Dec. 6 and 7 for its fundraiser to rebuild its community pools.

(READ: Sparkman Club Fundraises for New Pools)

The home tours will showcase five houses each night and begin at the Sparkman Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. for check-in, tour schedule pickup, and a festive drink and bite before the tour.

There will be a shuttle service, first-come first-served basis, to each home. The shuttle service is not required, but attendees must begin the evening at the Sparkman Clubhouse.

The homes will open at 7 p.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $50 for one night or $75 for both nights. Visit this link to save your spot.