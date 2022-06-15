Net Gains: Daisies Double Up on Postseason Lacrosse Titles

Hockaday, St. Mark’s track teams also bring home SPC championship trophies

Hockaday didn’t lose to a lacrosse team from Texas all season, which makes it fitting that the Daisies took home two championship trophies at the end of the season.

The big prize came on May 8, when Hockaday claimed its second straight Texas Girls High School Lacrosse League title with a 20-8 victory over Austin Westlake behind a nine-goal outburst from Minje Kwun.

Two weeks earlier, high-scoring Hockaday tallied 56 goals in its three games at the SPC spring championship tournament in Houston, culminating with a 16-6 thrashing of defending champion Houston St. John’s.

Sunnie Wang scored seven goals for the Daisies (20-1), who scored at least 12 times in each of their victories this season. They claimed their first conference lacrosse crown since 2018 and their fifth overall.

Elsewhere at the SPC spring meet, depth in various events propelled St. Mark’s and Hockaday to track and field team titles.

Hockaday claimed its third crown overall and first since 2017. St. Mark’s returned to the top of the team standings for the first time since 2012 when the Lions earned the last of their nine consecutive SPC triumphs.

Hockaday’s Margaret Thompson took gold in the 3,200 and silver in the 1,600. Remy Finn earned gold in the long jump and bronze in the 200. Both were part of a winning 4×400 relay quartet alongside Lola Isom and Jordan Lacsamana.

Also, for the Daisies, Gracie Little won silver in the triple jump and bronze in the pole vault, while Princess Ogiemwonyi secured bronze in the discus.

Meanwhile, Greenhill’s Johrdyn Tarpeh was a standout with three individual medals — gold in the 100 hurdles and high jump and silver in the 300 hurdles.

In boys action, distance runner Sahil Dodda led the way for St. Mark’s, scoring gold medals in the 1,600 and 3,200 and silver in the 800 behind teammate Fisayo Omonije.

In the field events, Zane Wallace earned gold in the triple jump and silver in the long jump. Samuel Eluemunoh took gold in the discus and bronze in the shot put. Wirt Jackson was a bronze medalist in the 100 and contributed to two of the three silver-medal relay teams for St. Mark’s. For Greenhill, Jason Estrada won gold in the 400 and silver in the 200.