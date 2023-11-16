Thursday, November 16, 2023

PHOTO: Courtesy Adam Reed
SUV Drives on New Northaven Pedestrian Bridge

An @DallasTexasTV post on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows a white SUV attempting to drive on the Northaven Trail pedestrian bridge.

Jeff Kitner, president of Friends of Northaven Trail, said the bridge has bollards at the top, but city staff and TxDOT are looking into a solution which may include bollards at the bottom, too.

Tony Hartzel, spokesman for the TxDOT Dallas district, said the department is aware of the incident but has no additional information at this time.

The bridge opened Nov. 13 and is located near Royal Lane.

