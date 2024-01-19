One Shot Near Love Field Car Rental

A woman was shot in the back behind Avis Car Rental on the south side of Love Field Airport and the suspect is in custody, WFAA reported.

Officers responded around 9:15 a.m. Jan. 19 to a shooting in the 4800 block of Ansley Avenue.

The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, the victim had been shot at the location. The victim was transported to a local hospital, and her condition is unknown.

Law enforcement officials told WFAA that the shooting stemmed from an argument between two women. It was unclear what the argument was about.

The incident does not affect airport operations, Love Field officials told WFAA.