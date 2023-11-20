City of Dallas Closures for Thanksgiving

The city of Dallas offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving.

The department closures are as follows:

Dallas Public Libraries: All library locations will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed Thursday and Friday. Regular hours will resume on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Sanitation: Recycle and garbage collections will not occur on Thursday, Nov. 23. Thursday collections will occur on Friday, Nov. 24 and Friday collections will occur on Saturday, Nov. 25. Transfer stations and the landfill will also be closed Thursday and reopen on Friday.

Parks and Recreation: Parks and Recreation administrative offices, maintenance facilities, and recreation centers will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24. Recreation centers reopen Saturday, Nov. 25 and administrative offices and maintenance facilities reopen Monday, Nov. 27.

Dallas Water Utilities: Water utilities administrative and customer service offices will be closed Thursday. For emergency service requests, customers may call 3-1-1. Non-emergency requests can be submitted online or on the OurDallas mobile app.

Animal Services: Animal services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.