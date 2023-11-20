House of the Month: 3503 Edgewater Ave.

A visionary alliance of talent – architect Gary Cunningham, landscape architect David Hocker, and Snelling Homes – has given life to this architectural gem in Northern Heights. With a coveted location adjoining the Katy Trail, the tri-level home epitomizes urban luxury with an unrivaled walkability index and proximity to the burgeoning culinary and shopping scene on the Knox-Travis corridor.

Outside, the Zen-like, low-maintenance grounds are secured behind a 10-foot metal gate and fencing that will soon be cocooned with Wisteria vines.

Inside, windows adorn every side, creating an ethereal treehouse effect. The vertical slats on a stunning staircase allow light to permeate while maintaining separation between the gourmet kitchen, dining area, and the main living space. The primary suite offers captivating views of the Katy Trail and downtown Dallas. Elevator access to all three levels ensures convenience without compromise, making this home suitable for every stage of life.