Friday, September 10, 2021

Looking Ahead:

Pathways to Inclusion
Want to help your workplace better accommodate those with special needs?

Doing so requires more than just policies, says John McGill of the high-IQ society American Mensa.

“I think inclusion and diversity comes much more through an organization’s cultural foundation and a company’s DNA than a pure focus, while important, exclusively on policy or tools,” he said.

McGill, director of strategic partnerships for Mensa, will be among the featured panelists when Bryan’s House hosts the Pathways to Inclusion Luncheon, Awards, and Special Needs Summit from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Belo Mansion.

Attendees will enjoy lunch, a raffle, and an emcee-led discussion with thought leaders using their companies’ technology, artificial intelligence, and accessibility to increase diversity and inclusion for those with special needs in the workplace.

Visit bryanshouse.org/news-events/ to learn more.

KidneyTexas Runway Report

KidneyTexas, Inc. will hold The Runway Report 2021 Luncheon and Fashion Show Our Sole Mission: Transformations beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

In its 22nd year, the event benefits the Children’s Medical Center Foundation, Camp Reynal, Texas Health Resources Foundation, Southwest Transplant Alliance, and the Parkland Health and Hospital Foundation.

The morning begins with a mimosa reception followed by a program, fashions from TOOTSIES produced by Jan Strimple, and lunch.

Visit kidneytexas.org.

Moments Matters Luncheon
The Forefront Living Foundation will host the 12th annual Each Moments Matters Luncheon, a fundraiser for the T. Boone Pickens Hospice and Palliative Care Center, on Sept. 21 at Brook Hollow Golf Club. Visit eachmomentmatters.org.

Honorees include Christina Baroody, Betty and John Birkner, Yvette Cardenas, Larry Dykstra, Toska Medlock Lee, Jovelyn Castellanos, Tucker Enthoven, Dr. Teik Lim. Carol and Jim Cress, Katie Kemph, Mark Masepohl, Maryann Mihalopoulos (posthumous), Dr. Esteria Miller, the Rev. Samira Page, Rhonda Taylor-Blair, and Rabbi Howard Wolk.

